Dodgers News: Onetime LA Righty Out for Season with Devastating Injury

Former Dodgers reliever Corey Knebel is out for the year for Philadelphia after injuring his shoulder.

Dodgers President of Baseball Operations, Andrew Friedman, has established a pattern of signing reliever cast-offs to bargain deals, having the coaches "fix" them, and then letting them walk away in free agency. Corey Knebel is one of the more recent examples of their success. In 2021, he put up a 2.45 ERA in 27 appearances with LA. In 2022, he entered free agency and signed with the Phillies to a one-year, $10M deal and has been effective thus far posting a 3.43 ERA. Unfortunately, this morning, it was reported that the righty is done for the season.

The 30-year-old had 46 appearances, 37 of which were in the eighth or ninth innings, and recorded 12 saves. Philadelphia placed him on the 60-day injured list Sunday morning.

The loss of Knebel is compounded when you also consider that the current closer for the Phillies, Seranthony Domínguez, is also on the 15-day IL. Entering play on Sunday, the Phillies have the second NL Wild Card spot (66-54) and barring a complete derailing, will most likely remain in the playoff picture but the absences will be noticeable.

Last season with the Dodgers, Knebel missed all of May, June, and July due to a shoulder issue as well, it’s an unfortunate but not entirely unforeseen turn of events for the former Dodgers reliever. Hopefully, the surgery will be a success and the former All-Star returns better than ever. 

