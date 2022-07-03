Skip to main content
Dodgers News: Padres Ace Throws Shade at Justin Turner

Dodgers News: Padres Ace Throws Shade at Justin Turner

Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove ripped Justin Turner after the Dodgers third baseman clubbed two home runs off of him on Thursday.

Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove ripped Justin Turner after the Dodgers third baseman clubbed two home runs off of him on Thursday.

Justin Turner hasn't exactly had a dream season at the plate. The veteran slugger and former Dodgers team captain (that distinction now belongs to Austin Barnes according to some) has yet to find himself at the plate. His high water mark on his batting average this season is .243. Average isn't everything, but he's not nearly drawing walks like he used to.

Entering the Padres series this week, Turner had a .634 OPS. The Padres had their ace on the mound and likely All-Star Joe Musgrove. Musgrove (10 K's) dominated the Dodgers hitters, except for JT. Turner blasted a home run to left center in the bottom of the third to time the game at one all. 

Then in the seventh with the game still tied, Turner slugged a two-run homer  to hand the Dodgers the lead for good. LA would go on to win 3-1 with JT owning all 3 LA RBI.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

After the game, Musgrove took a shot at the Dodgers veteran third baseman.

“When he’s in the box, I don’t feel like he’s a huge threat. He’s a good hitter, he’s done a lot of damage to teams I’ve been on in the past. But out of all of the guys in the lineup, I didn’t feel like he was a huge threat. I just didn’t execute pitches very well and he put some good swings on it.”

To be fair to Musgrove, JT didn't have the best career numbers against Musgrove in the past, but now, he's 5-for-12 after going 3-for-3 on Thursday.

Turns out Musgrove should have been a little more worried about Turner.

Joe MusgroveJustin TurnerLos Angeles DodgersSan Diego Padres

USATSI_18582458_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: LA Removed as Favorites to Win World Series in Two Years

By Staff Writer2 hours ago
USATSI_18601615_168396005_lowres (1)
News

Dodgers: Watch LA All-Star's Mind-Boggling Throw to Turn Double Play

By Staff Writer18 hours ago
USATSI_18619084_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: San Diego Superstar Drove from Arizona to Play LA

By Staff Writer20 hours ago
USATSI_18538570_168396005_lowres (1)
News

Dodgers News: Former MVP Could Start Playing the Infield for LA

By Staff Writer23 hours ago
Max Scherzer
News

Dodgers: Former LA Starter Pays for Epic Feast for Minor Leaguers

By Staff WriterJul 2, 2022
Feb 17, 2019; West Palm Beach, FL, USA; MLB commissioner Rob Manfred addresses representatives from the grapefruit league during the annual spring training media day at Hilton in West Palm Beach. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports
News

MLB: Rob Manfred Provides Clear Timeline for Robot Umpires in Majors

By Staff WriterJul 1, 2022
USATSI_18619080_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Padres Players are Fired Up for LA Series

By Staff WriterJul 1, 2022
USATSI_18614693_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Gamblers are Getting Cleaned Up When Betting on LA So Far This MLB Season

By Staff WriterJul 1, 2022