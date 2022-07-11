Dodgers News: Pair of LA Players Starting Spots on NL All-Star Team

The All-Star Game is slowly approaching and brings joy and fun to players and fans as they prepare for a nice weekend break from the regular season. It gives players a chance to recharge while also being able to play with the MLB's elite.

With the amount of success the Dodgers have had this season, it comes as little surprise that some of their star players would make the All-Star team. As if it was a match made in blue heaven, Mookie Betts and Trea Turner will be All-Star starters in their home field.

Betts will be playing in his sixth All-Star Game (second for the Dodgers) while Turner will be appearing in his second after making his first last season as a reserve for the Nationals. Betts and Turner have cemented themselves as some of the best players in the league and the results from fan voting show their talents are well recognized.

Fans were encouraged to vote for their favorite players which included giving away merchandise as long as they showed proof of voting.

However, the way Betts and Turner have played this season requires little persuasion to put them among the best.

Turner leads the Dodgers in RBI (59) and hits (101). Turner's 101 hits puts him third overall in the league with his 59 RBI's putting him eighth.

Betts leads the Dodgers in home runs (20), which is seven more than Will Smith, and good enough to be tied 11th in the league.

They aren't the only Dodgers who will be playing in the game on July 19th at Chavez Ravine, but they are the two position players who will be starting and representing LA.

The All-Star Game is set for July 19th, with first pitch coming at 5:00PM PT. The game will be broadcasted on Fox.