Skip to main content
Dodgers News: Pair of LA Players Starting Spots on NL All-Star Team

Dodgers News: Pair of LA Players Starting Spots on NL All-Star Team

Mookie Betts and Trea Turner were officially announced as All-Star starters in Los Angeles

July 4, 2020; Los Angeles, California, United States; General view of All Star Game logo during summer workouts at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Mookie Betts and Trea Turner were officially announced as All-Star starters in Los Angeles

The All-Star Game is slowly approaching and brings joy and fun to players and fans as they prepare for a nice weekend break from the regular season. It gives players a chance to recharge while also being able to play with the MLB's elite.

With the amount of success the Dodgers have had this season, it comes as little surprise that some of their star players would make the All-Star team. As if it was a match made in blue heaven, Mookie Betts and Trea Turner will be All-Star starters in their home field. 

Betts will be playing in his sixth All-Star Game (second for the Dodgers) while Turner will be appearing in his second after making his first last season as a reserve for the Nationals. Betts and Turner have cemented themselves as some of the best players in the league and the results from fan voting show their talents are well recognized.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Fans were encouraged to vote for their favorite players which included giving away merchandise as long as they showed proof of voting. 

However, the way Betts and Turner have played this season requires little persuasion to put them among the best.

Turner leads the Dodgers in RBI (59) and hits (101). Turner's 101 hits puts him third overall in the league with his 59 RBI's putting him eighth. 

Betts leads the Dodgers in home runs (20), which is seven more than Will Smith, and good enough to be tied 11th in the league. 

They aren't the only Dodgers who will be playing in the game on July 19th at Chavez Ravine, but they are the two position players who will be starting and representing LA.

The All-Star Game is set for July 19th, with first pitch coming at 5:00PM PT. The game will be broadcasted on Fox.

Mookie BettsTrea TurnerLos Angeles Dodgers

USATSI_18680189_168396005_lowres
News

MLB News: Watch Fan Faceplants Into Seats In Epic Fashion for Foul Ball

By Ryan Menzie1 hour ago
USATSI_18666277_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Rival Managers Never Underestimate LA's Lesser Known Star

By Staff Writer2 hours ago
USATSI_17013772_168396005_lowres (2)
News

Dodgers News: Onetime LA Player Added to All-Star Game by MLB Commissioner

By Staff Writer5 hours ago
Andrew Friedman
News

Dodgers News: Andrew Friedman Talks About Position He Hates Trading For

By Staff Writer7 hours ago
USATSI_18677223_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw Reveals the Secret to His Slider

By Staff Writer8 hours ago
USATSI_18627667_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: LA Still Owns Impressive Championship Odds

By Staff Writer10 hours ago
USATSI_18662552_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Mookie Betts Ties Former Yankee Star in Home Runs Stat

By Adam SalcidoJul 9, 2022
USATSI_18631261_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Why Clayton Kershaw Will 'Understand' Not Starting All-Star Game

By Staff WriterJul 9, 2022