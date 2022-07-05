Skip to main content
Dodgers News: Reliever Says LA is 'Going Back On' on Their Word

Dodgers reliever Caleb Ferguson recently voiced his displeasure with how the team is handling him on the roster.

The month of June was full of Dodgers drama, and it appears that its bled over to July. Dodgers reliever Caleb Ferguson voiced his displeasure with the team placing on the injured list. 

In a recent LA Times article by Jack Harris, a frustrated Ferguson provided his thoughts on the Dodgers decision to place him on the injured list and how he's been utilized this season. 

“I went through a longer rehab process than what I thought — and not really by choice, but that was what the team thought was best for me. I did it. I shut my mouth and did it. And I feel like we’re kind of going back on with that.”

Ferguson underwent the second Tommy John surgery of his career in 2020 and methodically worked his way back during spring training. During the lockout, he had to rehab on his own.

As the Dodgers began the regular season, the left-hander stayed in Arizona to ramp up and was then optioned to Triple-A to continue to build his arm strength back up.

Besides a brief trip back to the Dodgers active roster in May, Fergie spent the bulk of the first two months of the season with the OKC Dodgers. 

He noted how he's "tired" of all of the "miscommunication" with the team. 

“There’s just been a lot of miscommunication over the last two and a half months. Yeah, I’m just kind of tired of the miscommunication of it.”

“There was a lot of things in rehab that kind of got changed around and jerked around. I don’t know. There’s a lot of people involved in it. Everybody has their own voice to speak on it. I don’t know. It’s kind of a hard question without trying to be [a jerk] and call a bunch of people out.”

Ferguson was placed on the injured list with forearm soreness, but apparently, his arm feels just fine?

