Dodgers News: Reliever Shares Promising News About His Recovery Process

That day in June that Daniel Hudson went down, the whole stadium fell silent. The injury was later revealed to be a torn ACL and the Dodgers knew that they would have to adjust their bullpen immediately.

Luckily the Dodgers had key pieces such as Evan Phillips stepping up but the pitching staff missed Hudson immediately.

Before his injury, the 35-year-old posted a 2.22 ERA, with 30 strikeouts, and only allowed 17 hits in 24 innings of work. But then his season came to an immediate and abrupt ending on June 24th.

He's been recovering ever since but recently hopped on Dodger Talk to share how the process has been going:

"Feeling pretty good man, just trying to get through PT doing that 3-4 days since I got hurt. It's coming along slowly but surely but it's feeling really good and I'm hoping to get back out there for spring training. I'm hoping to start getting off the mound within the next 6-8 weeks just to test it out and see how its feeling, I don't want to push it too hard but I always had spring training as the end date for this whole PT rehab process hopefully I can get there but if not we'll take it as slow as we need to and hopefully be ready for opening day.

MLB Spring Training is set to start in March which is in four months and also will make it 9 months since the injury happened.

The timeline for his return is looking good and come Opening Day, Hudson seems more than confident that he'll be ready.

And fortunately for him, the Dodgers have guaranteed a $6.5 million club option for next year, with a $1 million buyout plus a similar club option for 2024.

The 13-year MLB veteran and the Dodgers staff have faith in his return and I know I'm excited to watch him wreak havoc next season and the one following.