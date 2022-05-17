Skip to main content
Dodgers News: Ryan Pepiot Set to Make Second Start of MLB Career

The Dodgers will turn to Ryan Pepiot for the second time in less than a week.

The last thing this Dodgers team needed was split doubleheader, but that's exactly where LA's tattered pitching staff finds themselves today. There still missing two starters in Andrew Heaney and Clayton Kershaw. Both absences led to Ryan Pepiot and Michael Grove making their big league debuts.

Grove started the Dodgers Sunday matinee against the Phillies, while Pepiot took the mound last Wednesday in the final game of LA's series against the Pirates.

Since the Dodgers are playing two today, Pepiot will get his second start of his young MLB career.

SportsNet LA's Kirsten Watson was one of the first to report the news.

In his MLB debut last week, Pepiot did not allow a run in three innings pitched, but struggled with his command. He walked five batters and also hit a batter. There was plenty of traffic on base paths, but Pepiot managed to navigate his way to three clean innings.

Pepiot is will take the mound at 12:10PM PST for the first game of the day with Tyler Anderson getting the ball for the 7:10PM PST night cap. 

