Dodgers News: SNLA Analysts Make the Case for Justin Turner's Return in 2023

Justin Turner is a Dodgers legend. Since joining his hometown team prior to the 2014 season, he has batted .296 with an .866 OPS and a 133 OPS+. That OPS+ is tied for 20th best in baseball over that time period among players with at least 1,500 plate appearances, ahead of Christian Yelich, Manny Machado, Corey Seager, Nolan Arenado, Anthony Rendon, and 335 other guys.

The Dodgers have several big questions this offseason, and one of the biggest is whether to exercise their $16 million team option to bring JT back for 2023. You'd think it would be a no-brainer, but there are a couple reasons it's up for debate.

First, Turner's .788 OPS, 116 OPS+, and .438 slugging percentage were all the worst of Turner's L.A. career, and his .278 batting average and .350 on-base percentage were both second-worst. Those numbers are pulled down by a disastrous first five weeks of the season, but those five weeks happened.

And second, Turner's postseason performance has fans worried. After batting .294 with a .905 OPS in is first 73 postseason games, Turner has batted just .116 with a .356 OPS over his last 13 games spanning three series (2021 NLDS and NLCS, 2022 NLDS).

So there's question among fans about whether the Dodgers should exercise Turner's option. But among a roundtable discussion on SNLA last week, there was a consensus, with Orel Hershiser and Jerry Hairston Jr. both saying JT should be back.

Hershiser: "I hope JT's back in that Dodger uniform. I hope they agree. I hope they agree to disagree as far as if they go somewhere else but this is a Dodger through and through, he needs to be in Dodger blue." Hairston: "I agree. I hope he is back. He is an LA native and ever since he's put on that Dodger uniform, he has thrived. The key is make sure to keep him healthy — he doesn't play every single day, he may not have to play every day. He can DH a little bit, play a little third. Again, we want to have Justin Turner back."

Of course, it doesn't matter what the fans or the analysts think. It only matters what the Dodgers' front office thinks, and we'll find out in the next few weeks where they stand.