Dodgers News: The Latest Update on Chris Taylor is Concerning

Taylor's neck issue might be a little more serious than we all thought but it still remains "minor" for now.

Chris Taylor was supposed to start in Saturday's game against the Rockies but just a few hours before game time, he was scratched from the lineup due to neck soreness. 

After the game, Dave Roberts had said Taylor's neck was stiffening up while fielding ground balls, therefore, causing him to be a late scratch just to be careful. Roberts also said he would be down for Sunday's game as well. But now, his return seems a little more questionable after the most recent news:

This isn't the first time CT3 has dealt with some neck pain as he experienced the same type of soreness during the last half of the 2021 season as well. 

But this year, the only injury that the Dodgers utility player has undergone is a fracture in his left foot that kept him out of the season for just a month. Hopefully, this neck thing is just a minor issue and Taylor can avoid the IL altogether.

CT3 has had his fair share of struggles in 2022 slashing .221/.304/.373 with a .677 OPS, 10 home runs, 43 RBI, and 10 stolen bases in the year.

But last year he put up some pretty similar numbers in the regular season before breaking out as one of the best to step up to the plate during the month of October. In the postseason, he was slashing .351/.419/.784 with a 1.203 OPS.

With four games left in the regular season, this time was supposed to be crucial for the outfielder as he is still on the fence for a starting spot during the postseason. We'll see what Roberts decides to do now with both Joey Gallo and Taylor struggling at the plate and especially with this new neck flareup.  

