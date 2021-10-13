Dodgers News: "This Is What Baseball Wants" A Dodgers and Giants NLDS

Game five of the NLDS between the Dodgers and Giants is set to take place on Thursday night, and it is the biggest game between these two storied rivalries in more than a generation. The two teams have battled 23 times in 2021 (if you are including spring training) and the supremacy for 2021 comes down to one game.

The part that gives it the most poetry is that on Thursday night, it will be the only MLB game on television. Dodgers vs. Giants is on the center stage. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts understands the rivalry.

“This is what baseball wants,” said Dave Roberts after Tuesday night’s win. “We’re gonna be the only show in town. So if you have a pulse or are a sports fan, you better be watching Dodgers/Giants. It’s going to be a great one.”

Every other division series was officially wrapped up by Tuesday night. The Atlanta Braves sent the Milwaukee Brewers home in a 3-1 series victory, with the Astros sending the Chicago White Sox to the same fate in the same number of games. On Monday night, former Dodger Enrique Hernandez hit a walk-off sacrifice fly sent the Boston Red Sox the ALCS.

Even after a century's worth of baseball history between the two storied franchises of the Dodgers and Giants, their first playoff series against each other hadn't taken place until this series in 2021.

Julio Urias will be taking the bump for the Dodgers at Oracle Park on Thursday night against the Giants. The Giants will be countering with Logan Webb in the decisive game.

There will be bragging rights on the table as well as a trip to the NLCS.