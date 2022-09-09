Skip to main content
Dodgers News: Tigers Interested in Poaching a Front Office Piece

Dodgers' Senior Vice President of Baseball Operations is among the top candidates to lead the Tigers.

The Detroit Tigers are looking for a new President of Baseball Operations, and they've circled the Dodgers' Josh Byrnes as a leading candidate.

Byrnes joined the Dodgers in 2015 as the Senior Vice President of Baseball Ops, and has excelled in his role ever since.

He's been a supervisor for the scouting and player development in the organization, two areas in which the Dodgers are known to be among baseball's best. 

Since 2015, the Dodgers have drafted the likes of Walker Buehler (1st), Gavin Lux (1st), Will Smith (1st), Dustin May (3rd), Ryan Pepiot (3rd), Edwin Rios (6th) and James Outman (7th).

They've also acquired no-names like Chris Taylor and Max Muncy, and developed them into All-Stars.

As for Byrnes, he began his front office career in 1994 with the then-Indians as an advanced scout.

He then became the assistant general manager of the Rockies and Red Sox, before taking leading roles as the executive vice president/general manager with the Padres and Diamondbacks.

He ultimately ended up with the Dodgers in 2015, and has helped them win six (and soon to be seven) division titles, three National League pennants, and a World Series win in 2020. 

He's not someone the Dodgers would like to lose, but he'd be a perfect choice for Detroit.

