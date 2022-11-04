Dodgers News: Tim Neverett Will Return to Broadcast Next Season

Tim Neverett came to the Dodgers in 2019 after three years as a play-by-play announcer for the Red Sox and seven years with the Pirates. For the past four seasons, Neverett has done play-by-play on the radio for Los Angeles as well as on television for the games when Joe Davis's other obligations pull him away.

Neverett was brought on board in part to accommodate Charley Steiner's desire to spend less time on the road, with Neverett handling the radio play-by-play for most Dodgers road games. According to Neverett's talent agency, CSE, he will be returning for a fifth season in L.A. in 2023.

Neverett's first season in L.A. was 2019, when the Dodgers won 106 games but lost Game 5 of the NLDS to the eventual World Series champion Nationals. In Neverett's second year, the Dodgers won the World Series over Tampa Bay.

That 2020 season, of course, was unique because of the global pandemic. The season was played with no fans in the stands, and the Dodgers spent the last three rounds of the playoffs playing at a neutral site in Texas. That season inspired Neverett to write a book, called "COVID Curveball: An Inside Look of the 2020 Los Angeles Dodgers World Championship Season."

In addition to baseball, Neverett has called NFL and college football games, college basketball games, and multiple sports in both the Summer and Winter Olympics. The Nashua, New Hampshire, native played college baseball at Emerson College in Boston.