Dodgers News: Trea Turner Exits Game Early vs. Diamondbacks

Trea Turner had an early exit from the Dodgers' day game against the Diamondbacks on Tuesday.

Turner left the game after being hit by a Miguel Vargas throw from left field in the lower neck, upper back area.

Turner dove to stop the ball, but the throw deflected off the sliding Diamondbacks' helmet, and nailed Trea in the neck.

Turner was slow to get up, and stayed in for the remainder of the 5th, before being replaced by Hanser Alberto in the 6th.

An injury to a key player is the only thing the Dodgers cannot afford as they coast to the postseason.

Hopefully the Dodgers were just taking extra precaution in removing Turner from the game, but we will provide more information on the story as we get it.