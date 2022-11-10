Skip to main content

Dodgers News: Trea Turner Gets Qualifying Offer From LA

This doesn't come as much of a surprise.
Trea Turner has been awarded the $19.65 million qualifying offer from the Dodgers. Turner, who is one of the top free agents on the market and expected to receive one of the largest contracts, isn't going to accept the one-year contract. However, this means if Turner does end up signing with another team in free agency, the Dodgers would receive draft pick compensation.

Tyler Anderson also received the offer from the Dodgers, while Clayton Kershaw did not.

As for Turner, he hit .298 this season with 21 home runs and 100 RBIs. He was second in all of baseball with 194 hits, only trailing his teammate, Freddie Freeman. He's arguably the best of the top four shortstops on the market, and has generated a lot of interest thus far. 

The Dodgers would love to have him back, but he's going to have a ton of suitors driving up the price. 

