We know Trea Turner is great, and we know he's surrounded by great teammates. He and Freddie Freeman have been locked in a battle to see which one will lead the league in hits, along with a game of chicken to see who will take a day off first.

But perhaps the greatest illustration of the greatness of the Dodgers' 1-2-3 hitters is the fact that Turner is on pace to do something no Dodgers shortstop has ever done.

With 80 runs scored and 85 RBIs, Trea is on pace for 105 and 112, respectively. And, as Dodger Insider points out, no Dodgers shortstop has ever done that.

Runs and RBIs are, when you think about it, as much team stats as individual. Other than when you hit a homer, you can't score a run or drive in a run without the help of your teammates. Batting after Mookie Betts and before Freeman and Will Smith is a pretty good recipe for scoring and driving in a lot of runs — especially if you're an excellent hitter like Turner is.

With Turner heading into free agency this offseason, he picked a good time to be among the league leaders in batting average, runs, RBIs, hits, and stolen bases.

The Dodgers will surely be interested in keeping Trea around, and Turner's public statements make it seem like Los Angeles is a pretty good place for him. With a season for the ages and a spot in Dodger history, the Dodgers might have no choice but to back up the money truck for him.