Dodgers News: Trea Turner Roasts Former Nationals Teammates for Padres Uniforms

The Dodgers have taken the first two games of their much anticipated three-game series against the Padres in Los Angeles. On Friday, the Dodgers cruised to a 8-1 win as All-Star Tony Gonsolin spun five shutout innings. The 'pen allowed just one hit and one run. On Saturday, the Dodgers roared back from a 3-2 deficit with a three run fifth-inning, two runs in the seventh, and one run in the eighth to collect a 8-3 victory.

There's never a shortage of storylines when it comes to Dodgers-Padres, especially after San Diego traded most of their farm to add Josh Hader, Juan Soto, Josh Bell, and Brandon Drury at the deadline. Trea Turner added some more depth to the San Diego-Los Angeles drama by poking some fun at a pair of his old teammates in Josh Bell and Juan Soto after the win on Friday.

"I told them they looked terrible in brown. It's good to see them on a team that's competing and wanting to win a championship. I think they deserve it. I know Juan's won a World Series, was a big part of our team in 2019. J.B. hasn't been there yet, hopefully he gets a chance."

Trea Turner made his quip in a light-hearted fashion, and it did indeed get some chuckles from the reporters in locker room.

Dodgers fans might disagree with Turner saying he hopes Bell gets a chance to compete for a championship, or maybe, fans are excited about the idea of playing the Padres this October.