Dodgers News: Trea Turner Shocks the Stadium After Getting Hit in the Helmet

In the fifth inning of Sunday's game, Dodgers shortstop, Trea Turner, was greeted by Marlins pitcher, Edward Cabrera, with a 96 mph fastball straight to the head.

In the fifth inning of Sunday's game, Dodgers shortstop, Trea Turner, was greeted by Marlins pitcher, Edward Cabrera, with a 96 mph fastball straight to the head. Obviously Cabrera did not intend to hit Turner and luckily, T3 seemed relatively unhurt.

While he was obviously not happy about being pegged in the helmet, the two-time All-Star shook it off and took his base. The very next pitch, Turner proved he was well enough to stay in the game by stealing second with one of his signature slides.

The relief the announcers felt after the stolen base is palpable. Hopefully, there are no lingering effects.

With the 8-1 victory over the Marlins, the Dodgers improved their record to a league best 88-38. They lead the NL West by 19.5 games and the magic number to secure the title is now down to sixteen. Los Angeles hopes to close out the series tonight with another victory to continue their sprint towards being the first team in baseball to ninety wins.

This afternoon, Dodgers All-Star, Tony Gonsolin, was scheduled to start the series finale but word just came down that that is no longer happening. Instead, the Cat Man will be heading to the injured list with a forearm strain, retroactive to August 26. That means he’s out until at least September 10. Rookie Michael Grove will fill-in and get the start.

