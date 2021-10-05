October 6, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Inside The Dodgers
Sports Illustrated home
NewsSI.com
Search

Dodgers News: Trevor Bauer Gives A Video Update on Assault Allegations

Author:
Publish date:

It has now been over 3 months since the Dodgers have been without Trevor Bauer. The right-handed pitcher last appeared in a game for Los Angeles on June 28th against the Giants. He tossed 6 innings and allowed 2 runs en route to the win in that one. 

After that, reports surfaced of an alleged encounter between Bauer and an unnamed woman. That report suggested that Bauer had become violent with the woman at his home in Pasadena. 

What followed was the strangest series of events in terms of how Major League Baseball approached the allegations. Bauer remained with the team for a little while and was scheduled to make his next start for the Dodgers. 

Instead, MLB placed him on administrative leave before he was able to get to that start. The Dodgers have been without him ever since as his leave continues to be extended. 

Today, the Dodgers pitcher posted an update on where things were in terms of legal matters. 

Bauer called the allegations “false and materially misleading” and said that he hoped to address them further very soon. No word back from the Dodgers as of right now on Bauer's situation. 

But regardless, the Dodgers will start the postseason tomorrow afternoon without him. And while his future with the team is still very much in doubt, he absolutely will not be back with them this October. 

Sep 14, 2020; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Trevor Bauer (27) throws against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the first inning during Game One of a doubleheader at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers News: Trevor Bauer Gives A Video Update on Assault Allegations

3 minutes ago
USATSI_16440451
News

Dodgers News: Did One Blown Call Cost LA the Division?

4 hours ago
Oct 17, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler (21) reacts after a strike out in the sixth inning against the Atlanta Braves during game six of the 2020 NLCS at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers News: Several Boys in Blue Finished High On the Season Leaderboards

10 hours ago
Corey Seager
News

Dodgers News: Could a Familiar Foe Await Los Angeles in the 2021 World Series?

11 hours ago
USATSI_16667155
News

Dodgers News: Mad Max Scherzer Is Ready For The Wild Card Game Against the Cardinals

22 hours ago
Sep 8, 2020; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers Mookie Betts (50) reacts after hitting an RBI-single against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the seventh inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher/The Arizona Republic via USA TODAY NETWORK Mlb Los Angeles Dodgers At Arizona Diamondbacks
News

Dodgers News: This Dodger Had the Best Selling Jersey In MLB

Oct 4, 2021
Dave Roberts pregame 10/25/20
News

Dave Roberts Says This Pitcher Should Be The NL Cy Young

Oct 1, 2021
Sep 8, 2020; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Gavin Lux against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

Gavin Lux is Feeling Better Than Expected after Colliding into Wall

Sep 30, 2021