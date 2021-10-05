Dodgers News: Trevor Bauer Gives A Video Update on Assault Allegations

It has now been over 3 months since the Dodgers have been without Trevor Bauer. The right-handed pitcher last appeared in a game for Los Angeles on June 28th against the Giants. He tossed 6 innings and allowed 2 runs en route to the win in that one.

After that, reports surfaced of an alleged encounter between Bauer and an unnamed woman. That report suggested that Bauer had become violent with the woman at his home in Pasadena.

What followed was the strangest series of events in terms of how Major League Baseball approached the allegations. Bauer remained with the team for a little while and was scheduled to make his next start for the Dodgers.

Instead, MLB placed him on administrative leave before he was able to get to that start. The Dodgers have been without him ever since as his leave continues to be extended.

Today, the Dodgers pitcher posted an update on where things were in terms of legal matters.

Bauer called the allegations “false and materially misleading” and said that he hoped to address them further very soon. No word back from the Dodgers as of right now on Bauer's situation.

But regardless, the Dodgers will start the postseason tomorrow afternoon without him. And while his future with the team is still very much in doubt, he absolutely will not be back with them this October.