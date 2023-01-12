Dodgers News: Trevor Bauer Now Officially Done with Los Angeles, Released

The Dodgers have officially released RHP Trevor Bauer, the team announced on Thursday. Bauer was designated for assignment last week, giving the Dodgers the opportunity to find a trade partner. However, the deadline to find that trade partner was Friday, and before they even reached it, they decided to release him.

The Dodgers have known about Bauer’s reinstatement for about three weeks now, so it’s likely they’ve been very diligent in their effort to find a trading partner. Clearly, no one was interested enough to make the deal, as they knew they could sign him after he was officially released.



Bauer is now free to sign with any other of the 29 MLB teams. They will be required to pay him just the veteran’s minimum of $720,000, while the Dodgers will pay him his remaining $22.5 million salary.



This officially puts an end to the Bauer-LA partnership. It’ll be interesting to see what his market is like, and if he finds a team ahead of Spring Training.