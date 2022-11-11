Dodgers News: Two of LA’s 2022 Big Three Take Home Silver Slugger Honors

The 2022 Silver Slugger Awards have been announced, and two (maybe soon to be one) of our Boys in Blue take home honors at their respective positions.

Right fielder Mookie Betts and shortstop Trea Turner are your Silver Slugger winners for the 2022 Dodgers.

This is Betts fifth Silver Slugger award, while Trea receives his first-ever Silver Slugger win.

Mookie secured his second Silver Slugger as a member of the Dodgers. Betts had a tremendous 2022 season. He hit a carrer high 35 home runs, hit 40 doubles, stole 12 bases, and led the NL in runs at 117. Mookie hit lead-off while slashing .269/.340/.533 with a .873 OPS in the regular season. He earned his sixth overall All-Star game appearance and second in LA. Betts’ third year in Dodger blue has been his best individual season in LA.

Trea Turner also had an incredible 2022 season. Turner hit right behind Betts in the two-hole and was a big reason why the Dodgers captured 111 wins. Trea racked up 21 home runs, 100 RBIs, and 27 stolen bases, ranking 8th in the entire league. He was the only shortstop to post over 20 homers, 20 stolen bases and was the only one to score at least 100 runs.

The 29-year-old slashed .298/.343/.466 with a .809 OPS while he earned his second consecutive All-Star appearance. Turner will be looking at a big contract this winter after a remarkable eighth major league season.

Congratulations to both Mookie Betts and Trea Turner. Thank you for a memorable 2022 regular season.