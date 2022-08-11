Skip to main content
Dodgers News: Two-Time All-Star Exits Wednesday's Game with Hand Injury

Dodgers News: Two-Time All-Star Exits Wednesday's Game with Hand Injury

Dodgers slugger Max Muncy was removed from Wednesday night's game after suffering an injury.

With LA's 8-5 win over the Minnesota Twins, they not only got a series sweep but also extended their win streak to an even 10 games. There was a lot of firepower displayed as Joey Gallo connected for his first Dodger home run, a three-run blast. Max Muncy who started off the scoring, with a solo shot of his own in the second inning, extended two streaks of his own.

He homered in his second straight game and now has a 7-game hit streak. However, that hit streak might have to remain there for a bit as Muncy was removed from Wednesday's game with Hanser Alberto taking his place. The reason being he suffered a hand contusion from a groundball. 

Thanks to MLB.com's Juan Toribio, some more information on Max Muncy was provided by Dave Roberts. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Max Muncy has a right-hand contusion. Muncy tried to swing a bat, but couldn’t. X-rays are negative and they’ll see how he feels on Friday.”

The LA Times' Mike DiGiovanna, even more insight into the injury was provided. Apparently, Muncy wasn't even able to close his hand.

“X-rays were negative, but Muncy said after the game that he couldn’t close his hand. Will have to see how he feels on Friday in KC.”

The timing couldn't be worse for the two-time all-star as he was starting to find his stride at the plate. He's been red hot so far this month with a .385 batting average, 7 XBH (4 home runs), and 8 RBIs. Hopefully, it doesn't escalate into a bigger issue and he can get right back to where he left off.

Max MuncyLos Angeles DodgersMinnesota Twins

USATSI_17901626_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: LA Announces Target Return Date For Dustin May

By AJ Gonzalez1 hour ago
USATSI_15930651_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Dustin May's Recent Rehab Start Gets All of Baseball Twitter Buzzing

By Selena Marquez4 hours ago
USATSI_18514060_168396005_lowres (3)
News

Dodgers: MLB Expert Notes One Glaring Weakness that Could Doom LA in October

By Staff Writer16 hours ago
USATSI_18637927_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Injury Update: LA Bullpen Star to Avoid Long Stint on IL

By Selena Marquez20 hours ago
McGee
News

Dodgers News: Onetime LA Reliever Lands on Third Team This Season

By AJ Gonzalez22 hours ago
USATSI_18686043_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Watch LA Fans Give Former Astro Plenty of Boos

By Adam SalcidoAug 10, 2022 3:14 PM EDT
USATSI_10646102_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: LA Signs Former Angels' Top Prospect to Minor League Deal

By Adam SalcidoAug 10, 2022 2:30 PM EDT
D3071600-5BE4-4072-949C-B2BB1E63B883
News

Dodgers: A couple of MLB Experts React Poorly to Clayton Kershaw's Injury

By Adam SalcidoAug 10, 2022 1:00 PM EDT