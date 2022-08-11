With LA's 8-5 win over the Minnesota Twins, they not only got a series sweep but also extended their win streak to an even 10 games. There was a lot of firepower displayed as Joey Gallo connected for his first Dodger home run, a three-run blast. Max Muncy who started off the scoring, with a solo shot of his own in the second inning, extended two streaks of his own.

He homered in his second straight game and now has a 7-game hit streak. However, that hit streak might have to remain there for a bit as Muncy was removed from Wednesday's game with Hanser Alberto taking his place. The reason being he suffered a hand contusion from a groundball.

Thanks to MLB.com's Juan Toribio, some more information on Max Muncy was provided by Dave Roberts.

“Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Max Muncy has a right-hand contusion. Muncy tried to swing a bat, but couldn’t. X-rays are negative and they’ll see how he feels on Friday.”

The LA Times' Mike DiGiovanna, even more insight into the injury was provided. Apparently, Muncy wasn't even able to close his hand.

“X-rays were negative, but Muncy said after the game that he couldn’t close his hand. Will have to see how he feels on Friday in KC.”

The timing couldn't be worse for the two-time all-star as he was starting to find his stride at the plate. He's been red hot so far this month with a .385 batting average, 7 XBH (4 home runs), and 8 RBIs. Hopefully, it doesn't escalate into a bigger issue and he can get right back to where he left off.