Dodgers News: Tyler Anderson Declines Qualifying Offer, Signs With Angels

This is the first real surprise of the offseason.
All-Star LHP Tyler Anderson has made the first big move of the offseason. He declined the Dodgers' $19.65 million qualifying offer, and instead looked down the I-5 and signed with the Angels on a reported three-year, $39 million contract.

Anderson had a breakout year in 2022 in his first season with the Dodgers, going 15-5 with a 2.57 ERA. He was a great student in the Mark Prior school of pitching, and completely turned his career around.

The qualifying offer seemed like a good deal for Anderson, especially at nearly $20 million for the 2023 season. However, the 32-year-old wanted a multi-year contract, and that's what the Angels offered him.

Because Anderson received the qualifying offer, the Dodgers will get a draft pick after the fourth round as a result of him leaving.

However, the Dodgers now have a hole in the starting rotation, even with the reported return of Clayton Kershaw. So let's see what Andrew Friedman and Brandon Gomes have up their sleeves.

