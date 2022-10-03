Dodgers News: Tyler Anderson Has A Bigger Goal In Mind Than Recent Success

Tyler Anderson has been an ace for the Dodgers all season long. He finished out the regular season with a 2.54 ERA which is the fifth best in the NL and the 11th best in the whole league. He also finished with a 15-4 record and 128 strikeouts across 173 innings of work this season.

10 of those 128 K's came from his Sunday night outing where he tied his personal best for strikeouts in a game against his former team, the Rockies.

Anderson hasn't had a 10-strikeout game since 8/24/16 and 5/6/17 where he was still sporting that Colorado uniform.

Despite the impressive stat, Anderson still gave up six hits to contribute to the team's 1-4 loss. After the game, the All-Star southpaw told the Athletic's Fabian Ardaya that he's had a "good" season. But the job is far from finished.

"I didn't want to come here to have a good regular season. I wanted to come to have a chance to be in the postseason. Once that starts, hopefully the best starts are ahead of me."

After the game, Dodgers manager, Dave roberts shared a bit about Anderson's perfromance as well:

"I thought he was good. He punched a lot of guys out. He wasn’t as efficient as he typically has been, but he limited damage. He competed and gave us a chance to win. I thought it was a good outing for him. He’s had a tremendous season for us and I know he’s excited about this next step.”

Anderson has only made 2 appearances in the postseason across his 9 seasons in the major leagues. In 2017, he gave up 2 runs on 2 hits in his one inning of work then in 2018, he recieved his first postseason start where he allowed 4 hits across 6 innings while delivering 5 strikeouts.

But coming off his best season of his career, Tyler Anderson seems more ready than ever to continue his dominance on the mound headed into the postseason.