Blake Treinen was supposed to be an integral part of the Dodgers' bullpen this season, yet he has missed almost 4 months due to a shoulder injury. LA was hoping to have three big arms, Tommy Kahnle, Craig Kimbrel, and Treinen, shutting down teams late in the game. However, it has just been Kimbrel pitching for LA most of this season.

While Treinen's injury was not first thought to be serious, it has turned into a matter that has sidelined him since April 14th. Throughout this season, the training staff has worked him as he rehabs his shoulder en route to returning to the pen.

However, little has been known about his progress over that time as there have been few updates on when he would return. The bullpen could surely use his arm as they've dealt with plenty of other injuries thus far.

Well, the most recent update doesn't sound too promising. This past Tuesday, Dave Roberts revealed that Treinen isn't even that close to throwing to hitters with a late August return being the earliest for the relief pitcher.

“I think with Blake, it’s going to be a couple of weeks before he gets to face hitters. …there’s no setback, but it’s more in the vein of making sure we just take our time. I still think maybe more late August kind of situation, but if he keeps passing these markers it could be sooner.”

That's not the kind of news the Dodger faithful were hoping for, yet if he does return by then healthy and ready to go, it would give the Dodgers pen a fresh arm right into October where he would be needed.