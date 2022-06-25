Dodgers News: Veteran LA Reliever Suffers ACL Injury

The injury bug continues to ravage the Dodgers. Before LA began their three-game series in Atlanta, they placed Andrew Heaney, who was scheduled to start today, on the injured list with the a shoulder injury. Then, in the eighth inning, reliever Daniel Hudson suffered a knee injury that immediately took him out of the game.

After the game, AM570's David Vassegh confirmed the worst case scenario for both Hudson and the Dodgers - the right-hander suffered a torn ACL. Hudson will miss the rest of the season.

After the game, Roberts underscored the impact of losing one of his most trusted relievers.

“It’s potentially a huge loss for us. It’s a tough one, to lose any player, but Huddy is a guy we count on in a lot of different ways – on the field, one of the leaders in the clubhouse. …Obviously, with Blake [Treinen] down, we’ve relied heavily on him in leverage spots so to not have him with us, there’s an exponential effect to our ball club.”

The 35-year-old owned a 2.22 ERA this season.