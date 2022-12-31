Dodgers News: Vin Scully's Home Sells for $14 Million

Check out more details about the Hall of Fame broadcaster’s former estate.

Vin Scully’s house originally went up for sale in October, but since then, the legend’s house has been bought. After he lived there for 23 years, the 11,000-square-foot mansion on a two-acre lot was listed by his daughter for $15 million and was purchased for $14 million.

That’s a pretty big flex to now own the house lived in by a Hall of Fame broadcasting legend and Dodgers icon.

The Los Angeles Times wrote about more details of the sale and the house:

Vin Scully’s longtime home — a French chateau-style estate in Hidden Hills dubbed “Home Plate” — just sold for $14 million.

The prized compound hit the market for $15 million in October two months after Scully died at 94. It was a speedy sale, finding a buyer less than a month after listing. Scully, a broadcasting legend who served as the voice of the Dodgers for more than six decades, paid $12.4 million for the impressive estate in 2009. It sits about 30 miles from Dodger Stadium. Vin’s daughter, Compass agent Cat Scully, handled the sale. She called it bittersweet, adding that “a huge chapter of our family story has come to an end.” Even in a community as affluent as Hidden Hills, the compound stands out in both size and scale, covering nearly two acres and centering on a two-story home with seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms across 11,000 square feet.

