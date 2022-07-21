Skip to main content
Dodgers News: Watch Clayton Kershaw Strikeout Aaron Judge from Home Plate Camera

Dodgers News: Watch Clayton Kershaw Strikeout Aaron Judge from Home Plate Camera

Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw gets the All-Star start and shows why he deserves it against Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

In a game with the biggest names, the stars come out to play. Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw has had his fair share of big moments throughout his career so this moment was nothing new for the future Hall of Famer. 

During the MLB All-Star game, fans got a chance to see what it is like to be in the batters box with some of the greatest in the game. It's hard to think of someone much better to be in the box with than Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge

Kershaw played lead off pitcher for the NL as Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani hits off the first pitch thrown, exactly as he said he would. Ohtani would subsequently get picked off by Kershaw at first base. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Judge came up next and of course Kershaw did what he does best and struck him out. Lucky for us fans, we don't have to go against a high caliber talent like Kershaw, but perhaps we were even luckier to get a glimpse of what it looks like to go against a Kershaw pitch from the umpires on-field camera. 

What an angle to get the fans drooling for more. There's no doubt fans want to see more of this during baseball games. 

Hitting a baseball with less than two seconds to react is hard enough to think about. Perhaps if you have a friend that still believes he can do so, you can show them this clip to help them rethink. 

Clayton KershawAaron JudgeLos Angeles DodgersNew York Yankees

USATSI_18368737_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Photo of Clayton Kershaw & Freddie Freeman's Sons Goes Viral

By Ryan Menzie1 hour ago
USATSI_15956572_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: LA Stadium Now Has Robots Selling Beer to Fans

By Staff Writer2 hours ago
USATSI_18713876_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: LA Icon Plead with Fans to Not Boo Astros Players at All-Star Game

By Staff Writer3 hours ago
USATSI_18718969_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: AL All-Star Had An Interesting Request for Clayton Kershaw

By Staff Writer5 hours ago
USATSI_18682220
News

Dodgers News: Freddie Freeman Racks Up Another Milestone

By Staff Writer7 hours ago
USATSI_18353665_168396005_lowres (1)
News

MLB News: Nationals' Star Addresses Trade Rumors After Turning Down Massive Contract Extension

By Adam Salcido9 hours ago
USATSI_16399855_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: LA Fans Pick Between MLB All-Stars Shohei Ohtani and Juan Soto

By Kristilyn HetheringtonJul 19, 2022 7:45 PM EDT
USATSI_15870610_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Arch Rival Mascot Sets Internet Ablaze by Trolling LA 2020 Ring

By Staff WriterJul 19, 2022 6:00 PM EDT