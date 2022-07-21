Dodgers News: Watch Clayton Kershaw Strikeout Aaron Judge from Home Plate Camera

In a game with the biggest names, the stars come out to play. Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw has had his fair share of big moments throughout his career so this moment was nothing new for the future Hall of Famer.

During the MLB All-Star game, fans got a chance to see what it is like to be in the batters box with some of the greatest in the game. It's hard to think of someone much better to be in the box with than Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge.

Kershaw played lead off pitcher for the NL as Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani hits off the first pitch thrown, exactly as he said he would. Ohtani would subsequently get picked off by Kershaw at first base.

Judge came up next and of course Kershaw did what he does best and struck him out. Lucky for us fans, we don't have to go against a high caliber talent like Kershaw, but perhaps we were even luckier to get a glimpse of what it looks like to go against a Kershaw pitch from the umpires on-field camera.

What an angle to get the fans drooling for more. There's no doubt fans want to see more of this during baseball games.

Hitting a baseball with less than two seconds to react is hard enough to think about. Perhaps if you have a friend that still believes he can do so, you can show them this clip to help them rethink.