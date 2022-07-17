MLB All-Star Game: Veteran LA Lefty Added to NL All-Star Roster

As of last Sunday, the Dodgers had four All-Stars. Mookie Betts and Trea Turner earned starting spots from the fan vote, and Tony Gonsolin and Clayton Kershaw were both selected as pitchers.

On Saturday morning, the Dodgers added a fifth All-Star for the Midsummer Classic this coming Tuesday at Dodger Stadium. The league announced that Tyler Anderson will serve as an injury replacement for Giants pitcher Carlos Rodón. Adding players due to injuries is common for All-Star games, but it's a well-deserved accolade for the veteran lefty starter.

Anderson has been one of the biggest surprises of the Dodgers season. Initially, Anderson and Gonsolin were supposed to piggyback starts, but due to injuries to Walker Buehler and Andrew Heaney, both were thrust into full-time starting roles.

Both have thrived.

Anderson has 10 wins this season and leads the team in innings pitched. On the season, the former Rockies first-round pick owns a 2.96 ERA and a 1.01 WHIP. His ERA+ of 140 is the best of his seven-year MLB career.

He's arguably been the best back-end starter in all of baseball and is a huge reason why the Dodgers have been able to keep piling up wins with Buehler and Heaney sidelined.

Anderson is on pace to surpass his career high in WAR (2.4) this season as well. He's currently compiled 2.1 WAR, and barring an unfortunate injury, should sail by that mark with ease.

The journeyman lefty has been a difference maker for the Dodgers, and now, for the first time in his career, is an All-Star.