Dodgers News: Watch Clayton Kershaw Warm-Up in the Bullpen for All-Star Game

Get a closeup look at Dodgers Clayton Kershaw warm-up before the All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium.

Yesterday's All-Star Game was a sight to behold at Dodger Stadium. The game's best took the field for the 92nd All-Star Game, with none other Clayton Kershaw starting for the NL. It was Kershaw's first career start for an All-Star game, and the LA crowd was well aware.

The home crowd cheered as their favorite Dodgers were announced before first pitch, but did greet the Astros players, and Houston manager Dusty Baker, with a wave of boos. 

But when Clayton Kershaw's name was announced, Dodger Stadium whipped into a full frenzy for the historic moment as the lefty warmed in the bullpen.

Kershaw is no stranger to warming up in the bullpen at Dodger Stadium, but on Tuesday, it was that much more special. Throngs of fans encircled the bullpen to watch one of the greatest pitchers of all-time to warmup.

Getting to see Kershaw warm-up in an All-Star uniform at home on a sun splashed day was an absolute treat. 

