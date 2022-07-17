Skip to main content
Dodgers News: Watch Dustin May Pitch in a Live Game for First Time Since Surgery

Dodgers starter Dustin May checked another important box on Saturday.

On Saturday, Dustin May made another big step towards taking the mound for the Dodgers for the first time since undergoing Tommy John surgery last May. He faced live hitters in a game against the Chicago White Sox in an Arizona Complex League game.

Overall, the consensus seems to be that the outing was successful.  

MLB Pipeline's Jerry Espinoza provided a behind-the-scenes look at May's return to the mound in Arizona.

The comeback road has been a long, winding one for May. It took the better part of 14 months for May to have the opportunity to pitch to live hitters. He's handled the recovery journey in strike and should now be in line for a minor league rehab assignment sometime in the next ten days. 

For the last few weeks, the flame-throwing right-hander has been throwing to live batters ini a controlled environment at the Dodgers Camelback Ranch facility. 

Espinoza reported that May's second inning of work resulted in a broken bat groundout and a pair of strikeouts for the 23-year-old hurler. 

According to Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, the next checkpoint is May pitching every fifth day without any lingering soreness or issues during his minor league rehab assignment.

May's tentative return, along with the likes of Blake Treinen, Chris Taylor, and Walker Buehler, is a major factor in why Dodgers team president Andrew Friedman has publicly stated that the organization may not aggressively pursue trade options like they have in the past.

If things keep trending in the right direction, May could be back on the mound for the Dodgers sometime in August. 

