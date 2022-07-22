Dodgers News: Watch Global Pop Icon Dance to Her Own Tune at Dodger Stadium

On any given night at Dodger Stadium, fans can spot a celebrity or two taking in a game at Chavez Ravine. Sometimes it's Dodgers part-owner Magic Johnson behind home plate. It could be rapper Kendrick Lamar inexplicably sitting in the outfield pavilion seats dapping up Dodgers fans. Even Denzel Washington has been known to attend a game or two to watch the Boys in Blue. But on Thursday's nationally televised game against the Giants, Billie Eilish was in attendance.

In front of a packed house at Dodger Stadium, the Dodgers in-house DJ, DJ Severe, blared Eilish's song "Bad Guy". Eilish, wearing a numberless Dodgers jersey, took the opportunity to get up and dance to her own song. Her brother Finneas joined in on the jubilant moment.

It's a rare occurrence to be able get up and dance to your own song playing at Dodger Stadium, especially during a Dodgers-Giants game that's being broadcasted on ESPN.

Dodgers fans had plenty to dance about on Thursday night. LA raced out to a 5-0 lead with starter Mitch White spinning five innings of one-hit ball. The music stopped when the Giants plated five runs, including a Darin Ruf grand slam, in the top of the seventh.

San Francisco then took a 6-5 in the top of the eighth. Dodgers outfielder Trayce Thompson hit a RBI triple to tie the game. Cody Bellinger drew a walk and Mookie Betts blasted a three-run home run to left field to put the Dodgers ahead 9-6 for good .