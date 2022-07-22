Skip to main content
Dodgers News: Watch Global Pop Icon Dance to Her Own Tune at Dodger Stadium

Dodgers News: Watch Global Pop Icon Dance to Her Own Tune at Dodger Stadium

Billie Eilish was in attendance for last night's Dodgers-Giants game and had quite the moment in between innings.

On any given night at Dodger Stadium, fans can spot a celebrity or two taking in a game at Chavez Ravine. Sometimes it's Dodgers part-owner Magic Johnson behind home plate. It could be rapper Kendrick Lamar inexplicably sitting in the outfield pavilion seats dapping up Dodgers fans. Even Denzel Washington has been known to attend a game or two to watch the Boys in Blue. But on Thursday's nationally televised game against the Giants, Billie Eilish was in attendance.

In front of a packed house at Dodger Stadium, the Dodgers in-house DJ, DJ Severe, blared Eilish's song "Bad Guy". Eilish, wearing a numberless Dodgers jersey, took the opportunity to get up and dance to her own song. Her brother Finneas joined in on the jubilant moment. 

It's a rare occurrence to be able get up and dance to your own song playing at Dodger Stadium, especially during a Dodgers-Giants game that's being broadcasted on ESPN.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Dodgers fans had plenty to dance about on Thursday night. LA raced out to a 5-0 lead with starter Mitch White spinning five innings of one-hit ball. The music stopped when the Giants plated five runs, including a Darin Ruf grand slam, in the top of the seventh.

San Francisco then took a 6-5 in the top of the eighth. Dodgers outfielder Trayce Thompson hit a RBI triple to tie the game. Cody Bellinger drew a walk and Mookie Betts blasted a three-run home run to left field to put the Dodgers ahead 9-6 for good .

Los Angeles Dodgers

USATSI_16771444_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Insider Gives Insight to What A Luis Castillo Package Could Look Like

By Adam Salcido2 hours ago
USATSI_18718802_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Padres All-Stars React to Getting Booed by LA Fans

By Ryan Menzie5 hours ago
USATSI_18719767_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: All-Star Game MVP Pushing for World Series Matchup Against LA

By Staff Writer20 hours ago
USATSI_18719075_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: LA All-Star Reveals Why He Never Pitched Professionally

By Staff Writer21 hours ago
USATSI_18718347_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Mookie Betts' Powerful T-Shirt Sets Internet Ablaze

By Staff Writer22 hours ago
D3071600-5BE4-4072-949C-B2BB1E63B883
News

Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw Shares Heartfelt Message for Fans After First All-Star Game Start

By Daniel Palma22 hours ago
USATSI_14527204_168396005_lowres (1)
News

Dodgers Draft Longtime LA First Baseman's Son in MLB Draft

By Staff WriterJul 21, 2022 4:00 PM EDT
USATSI_18719350_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: LA Fans Attempted to Recruit Juan Soto During All-Star Game

By Staff WriterJul 21, 2022 2:00 PM EDT