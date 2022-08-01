Dodgers News: Watch LA Pitching Prospect Face Instagram Star

Los Angeles has produced top-notch talent from within its farm system for a while now. Currently, their roster has no shortage of homegrown stars and a few others on their way. High-rated prospects like Diego Cartaya, Bobby Miller, and Miguel Vargas have been on the league's radar and it doesn't stop there.

One up-and-coming talent to look out for is LHP Ronan Kopp, a 6-foot-7 lefty who was taken in the 12th round of the 2021 MLB Draft.

The youngster, who turned 20 years old on Friday, is currently at Low-A with the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes and having a fantastic season. The southpaw has posted a 1.61 ERA in 20 games, 6 of which were starts, with 80 strikeouts and 28 walks. Those are the kind of numbers that make people take notice.

Like former minor leaguer and now content creator, Eric Sim, for example. Sim recently recruited Kopp to throw to him in a YouTube video. While Sim is confident in his abilities at the plate, Kopp is a great competitor and didn't hold anything back while pitching to Sim.

Content warning: the video contains explicit language.

In the video, Kopp touched 98 MPH on his fastball and had some filthy offspeed pitches as well.

While he isn't currently ranked in the Dodgers’ top 30 prospects, if he continues to pitch the way he is, fans should expect to see him get the call-up sometime next year.