Dodgers News: Watch LA Superstar Make Yet Another Insane Defensive Play

When the Dodgers traded for former AL MVP Mookie Betts prior to the 2020 season, many fans weren't fully aware of how great a player he truly is. The trade that sent Betts, along with David Price to the Dodgers, immediately paid off as Mookie continually made the highlight reels during LA's 2020 championship season.

Betts signed a 12-year, $365 million extension with the Dodgers not long after the trade.

This week, the Dodgers finished up their series against the Cardinals, winning two of three, with a 4-0 victory on Thursday, in part due to starting pitcher, Tyler Anderson who had quite the game. But he wasn't the only one to contribute.

At the bottom of the sixth inning, Cardinals’ Dylan Carlson hit one past a diving Freddie Freeman down the right field line. Betts, being the baseball player he is, was well aware of Carlson going to second, made the stop, and fired the ball to Trea Turner throwing Carlson out. It had to be perfect.

This is just another example of how talented Mookie is and how that contract is worth every penny. Even if Betts isn’t hitting, the Dodgers can always count on him to be elite in the outfield. The man has a rocket launcher for an arm with pinpoint accuracy.

Betts is a five-time Gold Glover winner and former Wilson Overall Defensive Player of the Year for a reason.

Don’t run on Mookie. Just don't.

