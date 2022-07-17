Skip to main content
Dodgers News: Watch LA Superstar Make Yet Another Insane Defensive Play

Oct 18, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts (50) makes a catch against Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (not pictured) in the fifth inning during game seven of the 2020 NLCS at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Dodgers News: Watch LA Superstar Make Yet Another Insane Defensive Play

Da da dat, da da dat.

When the Dodgers traded for former AL MVP Mookie Betts prior to the 2020 season, many fans weren't fully aware of how great a player he truly is. The trade that sent Betts, along with David Price to the Dodgers, immediately paid off as Mookie continually made the highlight reels during LA's 2020 championship season.

Betts signed a 12-year, $365 million extension with the Dodgers not long after the trade.

This week, the Dodgers finished up their series against the Cardinals, winning two of three, with a 4-0 victory on Thursday, in part due to starting pitcher, Tyler Anderson who had quite the game. But he wasn't the only one to contribute.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

At the bottom of the sixth inning, Cardinals’ Dylan Carlson hit one past a diving Freddie Freeman down the right field line. Betts, being the baseball player he is, was well aware of Carlson going to second, made the stop, and fired the ball to Trea Turner throwing Carlson out. It had to be perfect.

This is just another example of how talented Mookie is and how that contract is worth every penny. Even if Betts isn’t hitting, the Dodgers can always count on him to be elite in the outfield. The man has a rocket launcher for an arm with pinpoint accuracy.

Betts is a five-time Gold Glover winner and former Wilson Overall Defensive Player of the Year for a reason.

Don’t run on Mookie. Just don't.

Nationals to Trade Juan Soto Soto Rejects $440 Million Offer, Should Dodgers Trade For Juan Soto?

Mookie BettsLos Angeles Dodgers

USATSI_18705187_168396005_lowres
News

MLB Futures Game: Five Emerging Stars to Watch in Showcase at Dodger Stadium

By Adam Salcido2 hours ago
USATSI_18595507_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Freddie Freeman Explains His Love For Playing in Anaheim

By Adam Salcido3 hours ago
USATSI_18259728_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: NFL Owner Calls Dodgers Ownership Group the Best In All of Sports

By Ryan Menzie4 hours ago
USATSI_15956678_168396005_lowres
News

MLB Futures Game: How to Watch Today's Broadcast

By Staff Writer5 hours ago
USATSI_18697552_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Journeyman Starter Continues to Impress in LA

By Ryan Menzie6 hours ago
USATSI_14992886_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Sign Former Angels Closer to Minor League Deal

By Staff Writer9 hours ago
USATSI_15096508_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Member of 2020 LA Title Team Released by San Francisco Giants

By Staff WriterJul 15, 2022
USATSI_17973592_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Rumors: LA Eyeing Trade for Royals Two-Time All-Star Whit Merrifield

By Staff WriterJul 15, 2022