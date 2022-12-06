Dodgers News: Where Do Justin Turner and Cody Bellinger Stand with LA Right Now?

SAN DIEGO - Monday has been a busy day for news and rumors around Major League Baseball. Two of the top free agents on the market inked monster deals with new clubs and the noise surrounding Aaron Judge's name has gotten louder.

But Dodgers fans are still on the outside looking in when it comes to substantial news.

Yes, the team is linked to every important player on the free agent market, but almost exclusively because they're the Dodgers. And the Dodgers are in on everyone.

The biggest news out of the winter meetings in San Diego involving LA came from Andrew Friedman who said... a whole lot of words that didn't add up to much. The gut feeling from people out of Andrew's media scrum was that fans shouldn't get their hopes up when it comes to the team spending a whole bunch of money this winter.

Something that falls in line with the narrative we've heard since the team's NLDS exit.

One topic of merit did involve a pair of former Dodgers near and dear to the hearts of fans. The status of free agents Cody Bellinger and Justin Turner.

As it stands, the club is seemingly keeping the door open for the two veterans but Bellinger is more likely to leave and sign with another team.

The Justin Turner comment echoes what the veteran third baseman said on local radio a few weeks ago. He's willing to wait and see where things shake out payroll-wise before hopefully finding a contract amount that is fair to return to the boys in blue.

So, not too much earth-shattering going on for Dodgers fans at the moment...

At least Clayton Kershaw's contract became official.