Skip to main content

Dodgers News: Where Do Justin Turner and Cody Bellinger Stand with LA Right Now?

Andrew Friedman talks about two fan favorites among Dodgers fans.

SAN DIEGO - Monday has been a busy day for news and rumors around Major League Baseball. Two of the top free agents on the market inked monster deals with new clubs and the noise surrounding Aaron Judge's name has gotten louder.

But Dodgers fans are still on the outside looking in when it comes to substantial news.

Yes, the team is linked to every important player on the free agent market, but almost exclusively because they're the Dodgers. And the Dodgers are in on everyone.

The biggest news out of the winter meetings in San Diego involving LA came from Andrew Friedman who said... a whole lot of words that didn't add up to much. The gut feeling from people out of Andrew's media scrum was that fans shouldn't get their hopes up when it comes to the team spending a whole bunch of money this winter. 

Something that falls in line with the narrative we've heard since the team's NLDS exit.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

One topic of merit did involve a pair of former Dodgers near and dear to the hearts of fans. The status of free agents Cody Bellinger and Justin Turner.

As it stands, the club is seemingly keeping the door open for the two veterans but Bellinger is more likely to leave and sign with another team.

The Justin Turner comment echoes what the veteran third baseman said on local radio a few weeks ago. He's willing to wait and see where things shake out payroll-wise before hopefully finding a contract amount that is fair to return to the boys in blue.

So, not too much earth-shattering going on for Dodgers fans at the moment...

At least Clayton Kershaw's contract became official.

Los Angeles Dodgers

USATSI_16464113_168396005_lowres
News

Three Dodgers Make All-MLB Second Team for 2022 Season

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_18986001_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Mookie Betts and Trea Turner Represent LA on All-MLB First Teams

By Noah Camras
Aug 29, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers center fielder Cody Bellinger hits a two run home run during the third inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
News

Cody Bellinger Rumors: Yankees May Target Former Dodgers All-Star

By Ricardo Sandoval
USATSI_19101945_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Offseason: Andrew Heaney Has an Offer on the Table from the Blue Jays

By Ricardo Sandoval
USATSI_16100463_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Rumors: Aaron Judge Turns Down Massive Deal from Yanks, LA is a Team to Watch

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_18628454_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Trea Turner Heading East to the Philadelphia Phillies

By Ricardo Sandoval
USATSI_10661547_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Fred McGriff Elected to MLB Hall of Fame

By Ricardo Sandoval
USATSI_18544147_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Dave Roberts On Replacing All-Star Left-Hander Next Season

By Noah Camras