Dodgers: NL MVP Candidate Thinks Albert Pujols Is Being Respected

Manny Machado believes that Albert Pujols deserves his moment in the sun this season.

Albert Pujols is wrapping up a storied MLB career in storybook fashion. He's spending his last year in the majors on the Cardinals, the place where he spent his first 11 big league seasons. Pujols also got the opportunity to pitch for the first time in in his career this season on Sunday Night Baseball. It's been a great year for Tío Albert.

However, one former Dodger, thinks that Pujols should be getting a lot more love from opposing teams.

Machado might have a point. When Mariano Rivera and Derek Jeter retired almost ten years ago, it seemed like every series at a visiting ballpark resulted in a tribute or gift from the opposing team. 

Perhaps, it's just buried in the Quick Pitch highlights, but it doesn't seem like Pujols has really received the fan fanfare that players of his profile (future Hall-of-Famer) get when they're playing out their final season in the majors.

