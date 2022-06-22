Skip to main content
Dodgers NL West Rival Leapfrogs LA in Recent MLB Power Rankings

Dodgers NL West Rival Leapfrogs LA in Recent MLB Power Rankings

The San Diego Padres were ranked ahead of the Los Angeles Dodgers in MLB's latest power rankings.

The San Diego Padres were ranked ahead of the Los Angeles Dodgers in MLB's latest power rankings.

The Dodgers began play on Tuesday tied with the Padres for first place in the NL West. The Friars have won 2 more games than LA, but the Dodgers have played four fewer games than their southerly neighbors. For the second year in a row, it looks like the NL West should be a very tight race. Not to mention, the Giants were just three and a half games out of first before the Tuesday slate of games got underway.

The Dodgers went through it last week. After beating the Angels in both games of the Freeway Series, LA dropped two of three to Cleveland at Dodger Stadium over the weekend. 

Due to their up-and-down week, the folks at MLB.com dropped the Dodgers to the fourth overall spot in their latest power rankings and much to the chagrin of the Dodgers faithful, the Padres were one spot ahead at number three. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

San Diego also had an odd week. They swept the Cubs in a four game series, but were then swept by the Rockies.

Los Angeles will hopes to nudge their way back into the top three with road series in Cincinnati and Atlanta on the schedule this week. 

Los Angeles DodgersSan Diego Padres

USATSI_18284920_168396005_lowres (2)
News

Dodgers: Left-Handed Reliever Sent to Injured List to Adhere to MLB Rule

By Staff Writer1 hour ago
Feb 26, 2020; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Kenley Jansen (74) pitches against the Los Angeles Angels during the second inning of a spring training game at Camelback Ranch. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers: Longtime LA Closer Reposts Hilarious Fan Photo After Sunday's Loss

By Staff Writer2 hours ago
USATSI_18467374_168396005_lowres (1)
News

Dodgers Outfielder Apologizes for Terrible Performance in Right Field

By Staff Writer3 hours ago
Sep 8, 2020; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers Mookie Betts (50) reacts after hitting an RBI-single against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the seventh inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher/The Arizona Republic via USA TODAY NETWORK Mlb Los Angeles Dodgers At Arizona Diamondbacks
News

Dodgers: LA Insider Believes Injured Outfielder Deserves All-Star Spot

By Brenna White5 hours ago
USATSI_18566997_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Dave Roberts Doubles Down on Craig Kimbrel Remaining LA's Closer

By Staff Writer6 hours ago
USATSI_18569663_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Former LA All-Star Receives Standing Ovation During Ring Ceremony

By Staff Writer8 hours ago
May 10, 2016; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers center fielder Trayce Thompson (21) hits a walk off home run in the ninth inning of the game against the New York Mets at Dodger Stadium. Dodgers won 3-2. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers Trade For Familiar Outfield Name

By Daniel Palma11 hours ago
Brusdar Graterol
News

Dodgers: Brusdar Graterol's Celebrations Caught the Eye of One Rival Player

By Adam SalcidoJun 20, 2022