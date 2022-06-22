Dodgers NL West Rival Leapfrogs LA in Recent MLB Power Rankings

The Dodgers began play on Tuesday tied with the Padres for first place in the NL West. The Friars have won 2 more games than LA, but the Dodgers have played four fewer games than their southerly neighbors. For the second year in a row, it looks like the NL West should be a very tight race. Not to mention, the Giants were just three and a half games out of first before the Tuesday slate of games got underway.

The Dodgers went through it last week. After beating the Angels in both games of the Freeway Series, LA dropped two of three to Cleveland at Dodger Stadium over the weekend.

Due to their up-and-down week, the folks at MLB.com dropped the Dodgers to the fourth overall spot in their latest power rankings and much to the chagrin of the Dodgers faithful, the Padres were one spot ahead at number three.

San Diego also had an odd week. They swept the Cubs in a four game series, but were then swept by the Rockies.

Los Angeles will hopes to nudge their way back into the top three with road series in Cincinnati and Atlanta on the schedule this week.