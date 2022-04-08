Skip to main content
Dodgers: Notes and News You Must Know for Opening Day

A quick rundown of everything fans need to know about the Dodgers Opening Day.

At long last, Dodgers Opening Day is here! Today is the day. After a long season that included a lockout that at times seemed like it would never end, Dodgers baseball is officially back. 

The Dodgers begin the season at Coors Field. There is much to get excited about.

Here is everything every Dodgers fan needs to know about Opening Day.

What Time Does the Game Start?

The Dodgers and Rockies will start their respective seasons at 1:10 PST today. Which means, have a plan for how you're going to watch at work. Not that we condone that sort of thing.

Who's the Dodgers Opening Day Starter?

For the first time in his career, Walker Buehler gets the Opening Day nod. The torch has been passed from Clayton Kershaw to Walker Buehler. 

Who Made the Roster?

Teams can temporarily carry 28 players, instead of the usual 26, until May 1st. The Dodgers like some teams, took the opportunity to add a bunch of extra arms to their Opening Day roster. LA starts the season with 16 pitchers and 12 position players. 

Who is On the Starting Rotation?

Walker Buehler, Julio Urías, and Clayton Kershaw were always definites for the rotation. Who would be pitching in the number four and five spots was a bit more of a debate. For now, the Dodgers have settled on Tony Gonsolin in the four-spot with Andrew Heaney rounding out the rotation. 

Who's in the Starting Lineup?

The first lineup card of the day for the Dodgers looks like this:

1. Mookie Betts RF

2. Freddie Freeman (L) 1B

3. Trea Turner SS

4. Justin Turner DH

5. Max Muncy (L) 3B

6. Will Smith C

7. Chris Taylor LF

8. Cody Bellinger (L) CF

9. Gavin Lux (L) 2B

Grab a beverage, prepare the snacks, it's time for Dodger baseball!

