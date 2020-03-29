InsideTheDodgers
Dodgers Offer Free Activity Worksheets for Kids

Howard Cole

Assuming your kids aren't binge watching "Tiger King," you're probably looking for ways to keep them entertained. And the Dodgers, as they've done for generations, are reaching out to children and parents, this time with the COVID-19 shutdown in mind.

It's part of the Jr. Dodgers Kids Club, a free program, which the team describes this way: "The Jr. Dodgers Kids Club is your one-stop-shop for everything Dodgers for kids! Create a family account to access unique kids programs, the chance to participate in exclusive experiences, view new content and receive special offer."

If you prefer not to join, you can download the free activity worksheets here.

I'm reminded of the team's programs of my youth, which if I remember correctly, included the "Dodger-Pepsi Fan Club." Or something like that. The idea was to get the kids interested in baseball and the home team early, with a little branding thrown in. Call it indoctrination if you like. What better thing to be indoctrinated with?

I was into baseball and the Dodgers already, but the cool t-shirt was a nice perk, as were the top deck tickets to a game. And the autograph booths on Sundays. I think I still have a Ray Lamb autographed baseball sticker around here someplace. More importantly, if there was any way that I as a kid could be associated with the Dodgers -- and I mean any way -- I wanted in.

The Pepsi branding didn't take, however; I'm a Coca-Cola man and always have been. Major League Baseball's marketing deals with Gillette sure worked, though. You put shaving advertising in front of a 10 or 12-year-old -- see All-Star ballots -- and eventually I'm gonna need those products. I've never used another brand.

The Dodgers also had a "Straight-A Students," program, which my brother qualified for a number of times. Free seats for the diligent high schooler in what was then called the "Reserved Level." Alas, I was more of a straight-B student, with my grade point average resembling a more impressive earned average than my big bro. I finally beat at something other than the rare victory in Stratego.

Props to the Dodgers for reaching out to kids, from the club's Los Angeles arrival in 1958 to the present.

And remember, glove conquers all.

