Dodgers Offseason: 2 Teams Have 'Inside Track' for Carlos Correa

The Dodgers are looking for a shortstop, either internally or externally, but recent reports have said they're not in on the best shortstop on the free-agent market, Carlos Correa. Between Correa's time with the 2017 cheaters and their financial uncertainty because of the Trevor Bauer situation, it's reported that L.A. won't be willing to pay Correa what he's looking for.

Over at The Athletic, former MLB GM Jim Bowden wrote about the most likely landing spots for some of the remaining free agents, and he seems to confirm that Los Angeles isn't a player for Correa.

Carlos Correa is the top position player left on the free-agent market and at least six teams are interested in him, according to team sources. There have been indications the Twins and Cubs have the inside track, but it only takes one owner from another team to step up at the last minute to change the equation and pull off a deal. Correa would be a great fit with the Giants, Angels, Tigers, Braves, and Red Sox, who just lost Xander Bogaerts to the Padres in free agency.

Of course, Bowden says this report is "according to team sources," and the Dodgers are famously tight-lipped about what they're doing. When reporters have sources about someone the Dodgers are after, you can bet the leak is coming from the player's camp. So the fact that Bowden doesn't have any team sources saying L.A. is after Correa doesn't necessarily mean anything.

On the other hand, Correa's agent is Scott Boras, which is another strike against the Dodgers, who haven't signed a Boras free agent in several years. Boras is also skilled at using every bit of leverage he can get, so it's a little odd Los Angeles isn't being linked to Correa even for leverage. Maybe Andrew Friedman threatened to pull out of negotiations if anything got leaked, and L.A. is going to be the Mystery Team and swoop in at the last minute and sign him. Or maybe not, but fanfiction is fun, right?