Dodgers Offseason: Andrew Heaney Has an Offer on the Table from the Blue Jays

Dodger free agent LHP Andrew Heaney could be making his way to Canada. Blue Jays insider Ben Nicholson-Smith said Toronto has made an offer to the 31-year-old.

The southpaw had a good year with the Dodgers in 2022. He went 4-4 with a 3.10 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 72.2 innings pitched and 16 games. However, he did miss a handful of games due to his shoulder and arm injuries.

The market remains relatively hot for Heaney, as 10 teams are reportedly interested in his services.

Heaney signed with the Dodgers last winter for a one-year $8.5 million deal. Of course, the Dodgers did what they do best in revamping players' careers after spending time in L.A. Before last season, Heaney failed to have an ERA below four since 2015 with the Angels.

Heaney has a career 4.56 ERA with 760 strikeouts and a below .500 record at 36-42 in his nine-year career.

If the Blue Jays do in fact agree to a deal with Heaney, he would be making a return to the American League East. He spent most of the 2021 season with the Yankees, where he had an abysmal 7.32 ERA, allowing 13 home runs in 12 games pitched.

If this is the end for Heaney in L.A., thank you for a memorable 2022 season.