Dodgers Offseason: Former LA Closer Signs with Phillies

It's officially time to say goodbye to Kimbrel as he heads off to Philadelphia

Craig Kimbrel came to LA fresh off an All-Star season where he posted a 2.26 ERA and 24 saves across 63 games. He only allowed 31 hits and collected 100 strikeouts during his 2021 season which was split between the Cubs and the White Sox.

But his singular season with the Dodgers was slightly underwhelming.

He posted a 3.75 ERA with 72 strikeouts and gave up 51 hits across 60 innings pitched. He got 22 saves out of 27 opportunities and in May alone, he put up a 6.30 ERA.

Although his "Let it Go" walk out song was a hit, Dodgers fans and the team still wasn't completely satisfied with how unreliable Kimbrel was during the regular season.

They reassigned Kimbrel to the minor leagues on October 11th and were officially without a designated closer for their postseason run.

Sure enough, this was something came became their kryptonite in their short October run, but who knows if would have gone better or worse with Kimbrel closing games out.

This offseason, Craig Kimbrel was elected a free agent and the Phillies were the ones to bite on this opportunity.

Ken Rosenthal was the first the break the news that Kimbrel would be headed out East on a one-year $10 million contract:

Kimbrel will reunite with former Dodger Trea Turner in Philly and hopefully, the change of environment will bring the former All-Star back to life.

The 34-year-old righty has 12 years of experience playing in the big leagues and although he couldn't find great success in Los Angeles maybe he can unlock a new side of himself with his new team.

Best of luck to you Kimbrel.