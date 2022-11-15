Skip to main content

Dodgers Offseason: Insider Predicts Carlos Correa Deal Worth North of $300M

Former GM Jim Bowden predicts, either seriously or sillily, that free-agent shortstop Carlos Correa will sign a huge deal with the Chicago Cubs.

There are four big shortstops on the free-agent market, and in his latest article for The Athletic, former big-league general manager Jim Bowden predicts landing spots for all four among his 25 offseason predictions. Bowden points out that not all of his predictions are meant to be serious, so it won't be too surprising if/when he swings and misses on all four shortstops.

But Bowden's prediction on Carlos Correa is interesting in its enormity.

12. The Cubs surprise everyone, especially me, and land Carlos Correa on a 10-year, $327 million deal.

Can Bowden really be surprised by a contract he's predicting? Perhaps that's where the "silly" comes in. Anyway, this deal would be slightly ahead of Corey Seager's 10-year, $325 million deal with the Rangers last offseason and a bit behind Francisco Lindor's 10-year, $341 million contract with the Mets.

Correa was a free agent last offseason too, but he found the market somewhat lacking and ended up taking a three-year deal with the Twins that had an opt-out after the first year, which he exercised. Now with one more year between him and the baggage of 2017's cheating scandal, Correa is hoping to cash in on the market as the youngest shortstop available.

The Dodgers are looking for a shortstop, but it's unclear if they'd be ready to go after Correa after the 2017 debacle.

The Cubs went 74-88 in 2022, finishing in third place in the National League Central. Nico Hoerner was their primary shortstop, and he was one of their best hitters and an outstanding defensive third baseman. It would seem odd for the Cubs to spend that much money on one of the few positions where they're in good shape, but I guess stranger things have happened.

More likely, thought, Correa will probably sign with a team that needs a shortstop.

