Dodgers Offseason: Mookie Betts Announces First Annual Bowling Event

Mookie Betts, in collaboration with his new foundation, are set to host first annual bowling tournament in February.

If you're a Mookie Betts fan or baseball fan at all, you know how much Mookie loves bowling. But he's decided to turn this passion of his into something for a good cause.

On February 8th, Mookie Betts will be hosting his inaugural Mookie Betts + Friends Bowling Tournament at Lucky Strike at LA Live. The event will start at 6:00 p.m.

For the first hour of the event, a silent auction will take place featuring items signed by sports icons such as LA Lakers legend Magic Johnson, current Lakers star LeBron James, San Francisco Giants legend Barry Bonds, Baseball Hall of Famer Eddie Murray, former All-Star outfielder Torii Hunter and LA Rams star Jalen Ramsey. Also up for auction is a round of golf with former All-Star outfielder Kenny Lofton.

Then at 7:00 p.m., the tournament will kick off where the winner can take home a gift with a value of up to $5,000.

According to Dodger Insider, the six-time All-Star and two-time World Series Champion is really looking forward to this event:

“I am very excited to host the inaugural Mookie Betts + Friends Bowling Tournament which will benefit my newly created foundation,” Betts said. “(My wife) Brianna and I are committed to helping break barriers that impact the next generation of children, and what better way to raise money than by bowling for a good cause. We’re looking forward to spending time with those who come out for the event.”

Tickets are available now at www.the5050foundation.org.

Mookie Betts just recently started his 5050 Foundation in order to help kids tap into their unlimited potential. His mission statement shared on his website is:

We’re committed to breaking the barriers that hold them back, especially when it comes to their medical and financial needs. The 5050 Foundation empowers the next generation to make the most of their lives – and make a bigger difference in our world.

Not only is Mookie Betts one of the best players in the game but he also has one of the biggest hearts for the younger generations as well once again proving this mantra that "Life is much greater than the game of baseball."