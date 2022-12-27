Dodgers Offseason: Multiple Teams Still In On Carlos Correa

Like clockwork, Mets new shortstop Carlos Correa is struggling to pass his physical after signing another massive deal. This opens the doors for Correa possibly being on the move again to make this one of the more wild offseason's in recent history and the Dodgers may be looking in.

Is it a good idea for the Dodgers to pursue Correa? Many may argue it's not the best scenario given that a majority of fans don't ever want to see Correa in Dodgers blue, but it's still something worth speculating.

The value for Correa continues to drop and if the Mets were to rescind his offer perhaps the Dodgers would be more willing to spend less money. However, even as his stock continues to plummet there are teams still keeping their eye on Correa (via Jon Heyman, New York Post).

But the belief is Correa — whose strong preference is to play for the Mets — isn’t open to restructuring the length or financial terms of the contract. At least three teams have been in contact with Correa’s camp in recent days, but Correa remains committed for now to trying to finalize his deal with the Mets.

There's no indication that the Dodgers are among the teams currently pursuing Correa, but with the seemingly strong rumors linking Correa to the Dodgers for most of the offseason anything can happen. For now, it seems the Mets are eventually going to land Correa, but eyes remain on how far this whole failed physical story will truly go.