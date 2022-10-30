Dodgers Offseason: The MLB World Reacts to the Nolan Arenado News

Dodger fans, if you had third baseman Nolan Arenado on your wish list as a “Future Dodger,” you can cross him off that list. Arenado announced to St. Louis that he will opt into his contract to remain a Cardinal through 2027.

It's clear that Cardinals' nation is excited to keep Arenado for the long haul.

The seven-time All-Star will not test free agency and will be a Cardinal through his age-36 season.

The Dodgers have been linked to Arenado since 2020 and were ‘interested’ in trading for the nine-time gold glove award winner.

Arenado grew up a Dodgers fan, being a native of Newport Beach while attending high school in Lake Forest, California.

Los Angeles could be short at third base with Justin Turner having a $16 million club option, and currently, there is no sign of the Dodgers returning him. However, Nolan will remain in red and L. A might look to add a new third baseman in 2023.

Dodgers infielder Max Muncy spent most of 2022 at third base, so L.A could stay pat and not look to sign anyone outhouse.

Adding Arenado to a stacked lineup would’ve been fun to watch at Chavez Ravine. Along with his elite glove at the hot corner of third base, web gems from Nolan wouldn’t be lacking.

There is a lot more fish in the sea this off-season for the Dodgers, and it’ll be on to the next step for the front office.

Did you want to see Nolan in Dodger blue, Dodger fans?