Dodgers Offseason: Top Free Agent Pitcher in the Sights of the New York Yankees

Will the Dodgers be able to sign some help in the pitching unit?
The free agent market continues to fly away for the Dodgers. It's clear the team needs help in the pitching unit and the top pitcher left is Carlos Rodon.

The rumors between the Dodgers and Rodon have been consistently circulating, but signs are pointing towards the Yankees signing the ace. A move that isn't out of the realm of possibility despite the large contract given to Aaron Judge

While reports showed the Dodgers possibly signing Rodon to a short term deal, it seems the two sides were never truly interested to begin with. Instead, the Yankees may sign Rodon to a seven year $200 million deal, far more than the Dodgers would have been comfortable offering (via Jon Heyman, New York Post).

While there’s also been some chatter linking the Yankees and superstar free-agent shortstop Carlos Correa, it is clear that their main focus is on Rodon, who’s also received interest from the Giants, Cardinals and several other teams.

Rodon is a top pitcher most teams would be happy to bring in.

Despite the competition for Rodon, easily the best starter remaining on the market, the Yankees seem fairly optimistic. The incumbent Giants have been in on Rodon, but the Yankees believe Rodon — a Miamian who like Trea Turner played at North Carolina State — would prefer to be east.

The Dodgers may be out on Rodon, but perhaps they look at other options for help. While the team lacks depth, this unit can still make noise and it's something the team has been openly comfortable with unleashing for the 2023 season. 

