The Dodgers were considered the most feared team heading into the 2022 season. However, with the huge roster turnover it may not come as a surprise to see them out of the top five.



In ESPN's latest pre-Spring Training rankings, the Dodgers come in as the sixth-best lineup heading into 2023.

The Dodgers sit right behind the Blue Jays yet rank two spots ahead of the Mets who are on track to have the highest payroll in MLB history.

The game for the Dodgers has been to remain patient and sign non-risk contracts, but with All-Stars Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman still leading the way it's no question they are capable of being an elite team.

A lot of firepower was lost and it's unlikely the Dodgers will match the 111 wins from 2022, but they are still a team to keep an eye on (via ESPN).

The Dodgers project as the most patient team in the majors and once again will grind opponents with a collective domination of the strike zone and elite on-base percentages. However, this club looks to have a little bit less raw power than past Dodgers teams, as it projects to finish 12th in isolated power and 15th in homer percentage.

The problem for the Dodgers that puts them at sixth is they currently have a top-heavy batting order.

But the stark difference in this lineup is that, for the Dodgers, it lacks the usual depth of star power. Certainly, few, if any, teams can match the one-two punch of Betts and Freeman, and Smith is a star-level catcher. But the Dodgers have just three hitters projected to finish in the top 90th percentile or better by OPS+.

What matters most is the production during the regular season so this list should be meaningless for the Dodgers. However, this is something fans can consider when relying on the experts and their opinion on the Dodgers off-season so far.