Freddie Freeman, who last played in 2017, will return to Team Canada for the 2023 WBC

The honor to play in the World Baseball Classic is one not many players can pass up. A talent like Freddie Freeman easily gets chosen to play in such a tournament, but Freeman will be behind enemy lines as he looks to support Canada.

While Freeman grew up in California, both of his parents are from Ontario, Canada. Freeman holds citizenship to both the United States and Canada but ultimately chose to follow in his parents' footsteps for the WBC.

This of course isn't the first time for Freeman as he last appeared in the WBC in 2017 with Canada. Freeman hopes to turn the fortunes around as Canada went 0-3 and a minus 18 run differential in their last outing with one of their losses coming to the United States.

Freeman will also look to up his game as he went 2-11 with one RBI and three strikeouts all those rs ago. If his stats since 2017 are any indication of his abilities, there's a safe bet that Freeman will have a stronger outing this time around.

Since joining the WBC, Canada has struggled and has yet to make it past the first round with a 3-8 record. USA on the other hand won its first World Baseball Classic in 2017.

The tournament which takes place every four years (with the exception of an unusual past few years with COVID) is set to start in Taiwan and then end with the championship game in Miami.

Perhaps Freeman can be the answer to stop USA from winning two WBC's in a row but he'll have to face teammates Mookie Betts, Clayton Kershaw, and Will Smith first.