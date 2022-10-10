Dodgers: Padres Attempt to Limit the Dodgers From Taking Over Petco Park

The Dodgers are known for not only dominating teams on the field but also bringing their fans along wherever they go. While they await to find out who their next victim will be for the NLDS, the Padres seem to be one step ahead and worried about the wrong things.

Petco Park also known as Dodgers Stadium South must be tired of being taken over by Dodgers fans every time they play one another. But shouldn't they be more worried about getting to the NLDS first? They're currently playing an elimination game with the New York Mets so the possibility of them ending their season in the Wild Card series is quite likely.

If they do pull out the win against New York, this will be the second time the Dodgers and Padres will meet in the postseason.

The two teams met back in the 2020 postseason, however, the games were played at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas as a part of the playoff bubble due to COVID-19. Los Angeles swept San Diego 3-0 in the NLDS.

This year would be different if the Padres were to advance as both teams would now play in their respective ballparks.

Ticket restrictions or not, Dodger fans are going to show up regardless. The Dodgers are one of the biggest brands in all of baseball and they have fans all over the world, especially, in San Diego County.

Dread it, run from it, Dodger fans will take over, no matter what the Padres organization tries to do.