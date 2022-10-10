Skip to main content

Dodgers: Padres Attempt to Limit the Dodgers From Taking Over Petco Park

The Padres recently announced that they will be limiting tickets to certain fans, AKA Dodgers fans, for the NLDS.

The Dodgers are known for not only dominating teams on the field but also bringing their fans along wherever they go. While they await to find out who their next victim will be for the NLDS, the Padres seem to be one step ahead and worried about the wrong things.

Petco Park also known as Dodgers Stadium South must be tired of being taken over by Dodgers fans every time they play one another. But shouldn't they be more worried about getting to the NLDS first? They're currently playing an elimination game with the New York Mets so the possibility of them ending their season in the Wild Card series is quite likely.

If they do pull out the win against New York, this will be the second time the Dodgers and Padres will meet in the postseason. 

The two teams met back in the 2020 postseason, however, the games were played at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas as a part of the playoff bubble due to COVID-19. Los Angeles swept San Diego 3-0 in the NLDS. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

This year would be different if the Padres were to advance as both teams would now play in their respective ballparks. 

Ticket restrictions or not, Dodger fans are going to show up regardless. The Dodgers are one of the biggest brands in all of baseball and they have fans all over the world, especially, in San Diego County. 

Dread it, run from it, Dodger fans will take over, no matter what the Padres organization tries to do. 

Los Angeles Dodgers

USATSI_18698098_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Freddie Freeman Thinks ‘‘Edge’ Is Still There After Historic 2022 Season

By Ricardo Sandoval
USATSI_6536532_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: LA Legend Suggests Broadcasters Award Be Named After Vin Scully

By Ricardo Sandoval
USATSI_10383866_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Doc Finally Calls the 2017 Season For What It Was

By Kristilyn Hetherington
USATSI_19173732_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Max Muncy Reflects on Season-Ending Injury Last Year

By Kristilyn Hetherington
USATSI_19181876_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: LA Leads the Postseason With the Highest Wins Above Replacement

By Kristilyn Hetherington
USATSI_18971237_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Doc Refuses to Believe the Team Overthinks the Postseason

By Kristilyn Hetherington
USATSI_19130627_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Craig Kimbrel's Postseason Role Still Remains Uncertain

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_19181315_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Freddie Freeman Knows The Regular Season Means Nothing Starting Next Week

By Ryan Menzie