Dodgers: Pair of LA Coaches Out of Running for Mets Managerial Job

While things have been relatively quiet around the baseball cooler there was still a bit of important news. We learned last week that Dodgers coaches Bob Geren and Clayton McCullough were being considered for the Mets' open managerial position. According to MLB insider Jon Heyman, that is no longer the case.

Geren, the Dodgers' bench coach since 2016, and McCullough, who joined the major league staff as first-base coach last year, both made it to the second round of interviews but will not continue on. Mets Owner, Steven Cohen will enter the process now that the list of candidates for the coveted position is down to two: Joe Espada and Buck Showalter.

As Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman said in October, it appears that the club's coaching staff will all be retained for the 2022 season and that's good news for everyone.