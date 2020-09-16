SI.com
Dodgers Place Joc Pederson on Family Medical Emergency List, Recall Zach McKinstry

Howard Cole

That is a scary headline and I apologize. Joc Pederson, who was activated from the paternity list five days ago, has been placed on the family medical emergency list. No reason was given, which isn't unusual, but let's all keep a good thought for the Pedersons.

Zach McKinstry has been recalled and with his first appearance in a game will make his major league debut.

Per the club:

"McKinstry, 25, will be recalled for his second stint with the team and his next appearance will be his MLB debut. He split the 2019 season between Double-A Tulsa and Triple-A Oklahoma City, playing six different positions and hitting .300 (129-for-430) with 24 doubles, 19 homers and 78 RBI. He finished the season with Oklahoma City and hit .382 (34-for-89) with seven homers and 26 RBI in 26 games. In his five minor league seasons in the Dodgers organization, he has hit a combined .270 (331-for-1226) with 30 homers and 149 RBI across five different levels. He was originally drafted by the Dodgers in the 33 round of the 2016 First-Year Player Draft out of Central Michigan University.

"Pederson, 28, has played in 38 games this season, batting .178 (19-for-109) with six homers and 12 RBI. Last season, he batted .249 (112-for-450) with 36 homers and 74 RBI, setting career-highs in batting average, runs (83), hits, homers, RBI and OPS (.876). In parts of seven seasons with the Dodgers, he is a career .230 (492-for-2141) hitter with 129 homers and 299 RBI. The Northern California native was originally drafted in the 11 round of the 2010 First Year Player Draft out of Palo Alto High School."

